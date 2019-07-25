LONGVIEW, Wash. — A new $300 fee the Port of Astoria is charging cargo vessels traveling to or through the Port has angered steamship operators and other Columbia River ports, who claim it undercuts longtime collaboration, might be illegal and discourages cargo vessels from doing business here.
The Columbia River Steamship Operators’ Association said it is prepared to sue the Port because it believes the fee conflicts with the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution, said Kate Mickelson, the group’s executive director.
And Port of Longview commissioners Wednesday unanimously voted to oppose the fee, stating in a letter to the Port of Astoria that the fee is “in direct conflict with the spirit of collaboration that built (the Columbia River) navigation channel.”
The letter also states that the Port of Longview intends to “join efforts with our partners and member associations … to deem this fee unlawful.”
The letter notes that both state and federal governments have invested tens of millions of dollars to deepen and maintain the shipping channel and to attract cargo to the lower river.
“Now that upriver ports are realizing the benefits of their combined efforts, Astoria is seeking to capitalize on the financial investments of partner ports and impose unnecessary and cumbersome fees on our customers.”
Port of Astoria commissioners unanimously approved the fee in March. It charges any trade vessel that is 250-feet or longer a $300 harbor use fee upon arriving in the port’s jurisdiction, whether it docks in Astoria or continues upriver. It does not apply to government ships, tugs or pleasure craft. Revenue from the fee will fund operation and maintenance for Pier 1, a wharf that provides an emergency berth to distressed vessels.
“This modest fee is necessary to defray costs associated with the Port’s ongoing maintenance of Pier 1, which provides the only available critical emergency berth for distressed vessels at the mouth of the Columbia River,” Port of Astoria interim executive director Will Isom wrote in a letter to steamship agents.
Port of Longview spokeswoman Ashley Helenberg said 1,483 cargo vessels called on the Columbia River in 2018. Of those, 267 docked at the Port of Longview.
In 2017, the Columbia and Lower Willamette river channel was used to transport 47.5 million tons of cargo valued at $16 billion, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Port officials fear the new fee will discourage shippers from doing business with Longview and other Columbia River ports.
“The ports along the Columbia River compete for the cargo with ports in California and Gulf ports. We work very hard to maintain strong infrastructure to attract cargo, and arbitrary fees are counterproductive to the efforts of maintaining our competitiveness for cargo,” Helenberg said.
Even though the fee is small, any amount of extra money can “be the turning point for a shipper to pick a different port,” said Port of Longview Chief Executive Officer Norm Krehbiel. “It’s a disincentive for shippers to use the Columbia River. … and that’s definitely not something we want to see.”
Mickelson said the fee could set a precedent for other ports to follow suit. If that happens, “the fee assessments will ripple into an economic calamity to shipping in our system and impair the lifeblood of our regional economy. … This additional assessment may not only be a hindrance to attracting new business to our region, but has the potential to lose existing business that the Port of Astoria and their port partners have worked so diligently to attain,” she said.
The fee also makes steamship operators pay for an emergency berth service they never asked for and might not use, Helenberg said.
“As far as we know, there is no requirement, no mandate, no request of the Coast Guard (to do this),” she said.
She added that the Coast Guard can use any dock, wharf or pier in the Columbia River for distressed vessels. “The Port of Longview takes distressed vessels all the time here,” Helenberg said.
And vessels here are only charged for emergency docking when they actually use that as a service, said Port of Longview Commission President Doug Averett.
Astoria’s fee is like “having a driveway that you let cars use if a tree falls in the road … but in the meantime charging $50 to every car that passes by so you can maintain that driveway,” Averett said.
“We will do everything we can to fight this fee,” Averett told The Daily News after signing the opposition letter. “I’m happy we are being proactive on this point.”
Longview port officials shared the letter with the ports of Kalama and Vancouver, Helenberg said, though she hasn’t heard back on whether those ports will join Longview in taking a stance on the fee.
Liz Newman, spokeswoman for the Port of Kalama, said the commission there discussed the new fee at its July 10 meeting. However, commissioners did not take action on the matter.
“Port of Kalama is very concerned, and we continue to investigate this matter,” Newman said.
Mickelson said her organization was created to support commercial activity on the river, and, “We are confident when we say that the river community does not support the Port (of Astoria’s) action.”
