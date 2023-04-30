Single-use polystyrene food containers would be a thing of the past under legislation that the state House sent to Gov. Tina Kotek.

Such containers would be phased out by 2025 under Senate Bill 543, which the House passed Wednesday. Minutes later, the House gave final legislative approval for a companion, Senate Bill 545, which empowers the Oregon Health Authority to write rules allowing restaurants to fill consumer-owned containers with food.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

