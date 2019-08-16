Port of Kalama commissioners Wednesday approved a letter opposing a new fee charging cargo vessels traveling to or through the Port of Astoria.
The Port of Astoria implemented the fee in March. It charges any trade vessel 250 feet or longer a $300 fee, whether it docks there or continues upriver. Revenue from the fee will fund the operation and maintenance of a pier that provides an emergency berth to distressed vessels. The Port is not required to offer the service.
The Port of Longview already sent a similar letter to the Port of Astoria, and the Port of Vancouver is considering the same, said Mark Wilson, Port of Kalama’s executive director.
“I’m always hesitant to talk to another port about their choice, but it has an impact on us,” Wilson said. “It’s not the right way to do things, and I’m not sure it’s legal.”
The Columbia River Steamship Operators’ Association said in July it is prepared to sue the Port because it believes the fee conflicts with the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The Port announced this month that it would hold off on collecting the fee while awaiting a likely legal challenge.
