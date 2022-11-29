Drought
Buy Now

Low water levels expose stumps and sand near Wickiup Dam.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

A new water year is off to a slow start in Oregon, where much of the state remains mired in a multiyear drought.

Warm and dry weather persisted through mid-October, digging an early deficit for precipitation in most basins — particularly those in central and southern Oregon, where drought conditions are the worst.

Tags