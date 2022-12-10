MONDAY
Astoria School District Board, 6 p.m., special meeting, Gray School campus, boardroom, 785 Alameda Ave.
Seaside City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
TUESDAY
Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., work session and special meeting, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., 2600 Spruce Drive.
Gearhart City Council, 6 p.m., special meeting, City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Clatsop Community College Board, 6:30 p.m., 1651 Lexington Ave., Columbia 219, Astoria.
