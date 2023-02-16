Immunity

Skiers and snowboarders line up for the Summit Express Chairlift at Mount Bachelor ski area near Bend on Wednesday.

 John Naitove

The long battle over Oregon's unique recreational liability standard was renewed Wednesday at a hearing in Salem on a bill to limit lawsuits by those injured while using ski resorts, gyms, on rafting trips or in community marathons.

Senate Bill 754 would overturn an Oregon Supreme Court ruling in the case of a 2006 accident at the Mount Bachelor ski resort near Bend. The state's high court ruled in 2014 that the standard user waivers limiting liability were “unconscionable contracts.”

