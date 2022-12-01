NEWPORT — A $4.2 million federal grant will help scientists and fishery managers better understand how climate change is affecting marine ecosystems off the West Coast.

Oregon State University is working on a four-year study funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration focusing on two key species — Dungeness crab and krill.

Dungeness crab

