A conveyor belt transports potatoes from a truck to a storage facility at Threemile Canyon Farms near Boardman.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian

SALEM — A quick glance at the Oregon Encyclopedia reveals no shortage of symbols promoting some of the state's most iconic and beloved products.

Oregon has an official animal, bird and fish — the beaver, western meadowlark and Chinoon salmon. Pears are the official fruit, and hazelnuts the official nut. Dungeness crab is the official crustacean. There's even an official fossil, the Metasequoia, designated in 2005.

