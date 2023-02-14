After two years of students leaving Oregon public schools by the thousands, enrollment declined again this school year, but not nearly as much, a sign that enrollment is stabilizing.
Yet the state doesn’t know where a lot of those students who left went.
Before 2020, enrollment in Oregon’s public schools had been growing for nine years straight. That trend changed as most Oregon schools closed for more than a year before slowly reopening, according to a December analysis of school enrollment during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the 2020-2021 school year, enrollment declined 3.7%. The next year, it fell again by 1.4%. The Oregon Department of Education analysis notes that Oregon’s ongoing decline set the state apart from most neighboring states, where enrollment either grew or leveled off in 2021. Only California experienced a continued decline, but officials point out that enrollment has been declining there since 2017.
This year, statewide enrollment data released last week shows another decline in enrollment, but a smaller one. The number of Oregonians enrolled in public schools dropped 0.1% from the previous year, a net loss of 632 students.
In an email to Oregon Public Broadcasting, state education officials said they consider this year’s enrollment as a stabilization.
‘Concerning’
The drop in enrollment shows schools have shrunk by thousands of students over the last four years.
In October 2019, public schools enrolled 582,661 students in kindergarten-through-12th grade. Student enrollment as of last October stood at 552,380, a loss of more than 30,000 students.
School district funding is tied to the number of students served — so fewer students generally means fewer state dollars. A decline in the number of students comes at a time when students are returning to school with greater needs. Schools are also starting to face financial reality with the deadline to spend pandemic relief funds a little more than a year away.
In the December brief, state education officials said the move to distance learning may have led to a decline in enrollment in the early years of the pandemic, but “it is concerning that Oregon has not yet experienced any enrollment rebound after largely returning to in-person instruction.”
In a message to Oregon Public Broadcasting, state education officials said the state remains concerned about every young person in Oregon.
“We are aware and vigilant in trying to work with districts and communities to understand what have been pandemic impacts and what are longer-lasting impacts to where students are engaged and enrolled in school,” said Marc Siegel, the Department of Education’s communications director.
The most recent national enrollment data available show an enrollment decline from 2019 to 2020, but enrollment ticks back up in fall 2021.
State officials said that the decline in Oregon was due to several factors, including families leaving the state, as well as families finding other schooling options.
Mystery surrounds thousands of school-aged children who are still in Oregon, but not in public schools
State officials estimate that more than 20,000 students in Oregon are not in public schools. While some may be doing school another way, officials say there may be other reasons — including “discipline practices, disengagement, inflexibility, or other structural factors” — that drove them away from the public school system.
The Department of Education said home-schooled students make up most of that 20,000, but that still leaves thousands of students unaccounted for. They may be in private schools, but state officials don’t collect that data.
State officials say it’s the responsibility of school districts to keep track of the students they serve, including “attempting to contact those who have left enrollment without a documented transfer to another educational setting.” The state does provide school districts access to information about students who leave one Oregon district and enroll in another.
Though public schools are no longer losing students at the same rate, data over the last four years show who is leaving or not enrolling, and who is coming back.
Over the last four years, officials say the decline in enrollment has been concentrated among white students and kindergartners.
Among white students, the steep enrollment drop from 2020 has slowed — from a 5.5% decline among white students in 2020-2021 to a 1.2% decline in 2022-2023.
At the same time, schools are getting more diverse as the number of students of color in schools has stabilized. There are more Latino, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and multiracial students now enrolled in public schools than there were in 2020-2021.
Home-schooling
As for where students have gone, past conversations have focused on virtual schools, home-schooling and private schools.
Virtual school enrollment jumped in the first year of the pandemic, boosting enrollment in districts with an online school, but state officials say the increase was short-lived.
The Department of Education does not keep comprehensive data on students who attend or have moved to private school. While the state has previously shared numbers of home-school students statewide, officials now say that number is only available by contacting individual education service districts.
Siegel said legislators are considering whether to require the Department of Education to collect data on students attending private schools or home-schooling.
According to the state report, home-schooling accounted for a large part of the decline in public school enrollment, with a reported 70% increase in home-school enrollment in 2020-2021 compared to the previous year, or a rise of roughly 13,000 students.
Oregon home-school enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year was 29,162, according to the Associated Press, a slight decrease from the year before.
Other families may have moved out of Oregon.
The problem of students not returning to school is not unique to Oregon. A recent Associated Press story highlighted the high numbers of “missing” students nationwide, calculating that 230,000 students in 21 states, including Washington, are not accounted for and did not enroll in private school or start home-schooling. The AP’s analysis didn’t include Oregon because of incomplete state data.