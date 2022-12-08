River Democracy Act

A view of the South Fork Crooked River in central Oregon. 

 Greg Burke/Oregon Wild

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley have proposed a scaled-back version of the River Democracy Act that would designate approximately 3,215 miles of new wild and scenic rivers statewide.

The original bill, introduced in February 2021, called for 4,700 miles of waterways nominated by the public to be added to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

