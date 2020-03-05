SALEM — In an extraordinary move, state House and Senate Democrats on Thursday ended the contentious and gridlocked short session of the Legislature, killing key bills, including the hotly debated climate change legislation that had prompted Republicans to walk away.
It was an abrupt conclusion to a session trademarked by stalemate and bitter partisan divisions.
And it blows apart more than $600 million to pay for everything from fighting wildfires to preventing child abuse.
Republicans have been boycotting for more than a week to avoid voting on a cap-and-trade proposal meant to cut the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. Their absence meant the House and Senate didn’t have the quorum necessary to transact business, which stopped action on legislation.
Now, Gov. Kate Brown has declared her intention to go around the stubborn Republicans and use her executive power to advance the climate plan without them, though she held close what specifically that would look like.
State Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, each announced the session’s end on the floor of their chambers. No one could recall a legislative session ending with virtually nothing approved.
Kotek, typically cool even when prodded by reporters, was visibly angry as she spoke from the dais.
“We have been held hostage by a small group of elected representatives,” she said. “We have been open to compromise and negotiation from the beginning, but unfortunately, their actions turn this into a hostage situation, not a negotiation. When the only thing you want to make a deal on is the one thing the majority won't' give you, you are not negotiating, you're blackmailing.”
Republicans had offered to come back on Sunday, with hours remaining in the 35-day session, to pass budget bills.
That was met with excoriation from Kotek, who said they behaved like a team walking off in the second half of a basketball game and offering to return in the last minute on the condition they could determine the final score.
After she concluded her potent speech, state representatives attending the final gathering of the session erupted into applause.
Courtney, never one to hide his feelings, was characteristically blunt.
“This is a failed short session,” he said. “I cannot believe that. It's a failed short session because 11 elected officials who are state senators would not come do their job.”
Courtney’s remarks were part eulogy for what he views as the damaged institution of the Legislature, saying that it has been harmed by repeated walkouts by Republicans.
Financial impact
Due to the stalemate, Oregonians from one side of the state to the other won’t receive money that would have been appropriated from the Legislature.
There will be no $120 million to provide more shelter and affordable housing for the 10,000 Oregonians struggling with homelessness, no $78 million to cover costs at the troubled state Department of Forestry and start new projects to mitigate wildfire. There will be no $50 million for local parole and probation offices, centers for abused children, and additional judges for Deschutes and Douglas counties.
Republicans agreed some of the spending was vital.
House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, in a video posted to Twitter, noted that Courtney and Kotek identified spending that was “most critical to pass” and that Republicans reviewed that list.
“We agree,” Drazan, R-Canby, said in the video.
Courtney and Kotek say they want a special session to get critical legislation done. Courtney said that wouldn’t happen for at least 30 days, and if it does, legislators have $1 billion in general fund dollars to make the adjustments they weren’t able to complete during this session.
“Some bills can wait till next session,” Kotek told reporters. “Some will have to get done in a special session. And we definitely have to get back to the budgets. So we are committed to transparency and process,” which she said was not possible given the timelines that Republicans suggested by coming back on Sunday.
Under the state’s constitution, lawmakers must officially adjourn by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
With the Legislature now functionally over, lawmakers have a modest pot of money to use for the state’s most urgent needs — approximately $75 million in an emergency reserve fund.
The Emergency Board, a panel of legislators empowered to distribute money when the Legislature isn’t in session, will distribute that money.
Kotek and Courtney said they would convene the board Monday. That’s how lawmakers plan to allocate $12 million to help victims of recent flooding in the Umatilla basin.
Under Oregon law, the Legislature can call itself into special session when a majority of members in each chamber "has cause to believe an emergency exists.”
Brown said she was open to summoning legislators back to town, but only if leaders brought her “a plan for a functioning session.”
“I am open to calling a special session if we can ensure it will benefit Oregonians,” Brown, a Democrat, said in a written statement. “However, until legislative leaders bring me a plan for a functioning session I’m not going to waste taxpayer dollars on calling them back to the state Capitol.”
The governor is now exploring using executive power to enact limits on greenhouse gas emissions.
“I have always been clear that a legislative solution was my preferred path to tackle the impacts of climate change for the resources it would bring to our rural communities and the flexibility it would provide for our businesses,” Brown said in a written statement. “However, I will not back down. In the coming days, I will be taking executive action to lower our greenhouse gas emissions.”
'It's crazy'
Republican leaders agreed that the session was a failure and also pointed to how Democrats staged a walkout in 2001. But they blamed Democrats for the dysfunctional environment and accused them of abusing their supermajorities and not compromising over cap and trade.
As Democratic leaders held a press conference in the harshly lit press room in the bowels of the Capitol, Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr., R-Grants Pass, spoke to reporters through video chat.
He didn’t say where he was, but a picture of ducks flying over a pond hung on the wall behind him.
Baertschiger said Republicans called for budget adjustments to be approved earlier in the session in case of a walkout over the greenhouse gas reduction bill. He reiterated that all along that Republicans just wanted the bill referred to a vote of the people.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “It’s crazy. It’s absolutely crazy.”
Baertschiger was dismissive about an executive order from the governor’s office, saying such an act would prompt an immediate lawsuit.
Drazan said that denying quorum remains an important tool to ensure that the minority party’s voices are heard. While she said she didn’t consider the session’s end a victory, she said her caucus would stand by its decision.
“When it comes down to it, we are going to live with it because that’s what leadership looks like,” she said.
