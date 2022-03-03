SALEM — State lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly in favor of new logging standards negotiated by timber and environmental groups under the Private Forest Accord compromise.
Senate Bill 1501, which enshrines the deal into law, was approved by the state House on Thursday in a 43-15 vote. The Senate on Wednesday voted 22 to 5 for the legislation.
Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year after a year of talks mediated by the office of Gov. Kate Brown, who convened the panel in 2020 to avoid competing ballot measures on forestry regulations.
“Thank you to legislators from both parties for coming together to pass this historic legislative package," Brown said in a statement. "The Private Forest Accord is a perfect example of the Oregon Way — Oregonians coming together to find common ground, to the mutual benefit of us all.
“Together, this agreement will help to ensure that Oregon continues to have healthy forests, fish and wildlife, as well as economic growth for our forest industry and rural communities, for generations to come. I would like to thank everyone involved for their role in making this agreement a reality today.”
The 44-page bill would expand no-harvest buffers around streams, implement stricter requirements for road-building, prioritize nonlethal control of beavers and create a new modeling system to avoid and mitigate the effects of landslides.
The legislation is expected to set the stage for a federal Habitat Conservation Plan for the state’s private forests, which would shield landowners from liability under the Endangered Species Act when harvesting trees.
“This is great news for Oregon,” Bob Van Dyk, the Oregon policy director for the Wild Salmon Center, said in a statement. “Our fisheries, our forests and our communities will all benefit, not only from the measures adopted today, but also from the spirit of compromise that made this possible.”
Several forest products companies and the Oregon Small Woodlands Association signed onto the Private Forest Accord with the understanding that it would provide more regulatory certainty and reduce the likelihood of disruptive lawsuits and ballot initiatives.
The agreement is costly for the timber industry, not only financially, but also in terms of its unity, since some companies remain opposed to the new regulations, said Chris Edwards, president of the Oregon Forest & Industries Council.
However, there is too much at stake for the timber industry to roll the dice and move forward without the deal, he said during a legislative hearing on SB 1501.
“This is truly a paradigm shift and a moment in our state’s history of which all Oregonians should be proud,” Edwards said in a statement after the House vote. “This demonstrates it is possible to put differences aside and work together on viable solutions to tough problems.
"Today we leave the timber wars in the past and embark on a new collaborative era of forestry that ensures a future for sustainable active forest management and wood products manufacturing.”
Support for the deal is not unanimous in the timber industry — critics argue that it complicates forest management, excludes excessive amounts of land from logging and was developed without sufficient transparency and public input.
Many members of the Oregon Farm Bureau who own forestlands believe the agreement is unworkable, said Lauren Smith, the organization’s director of government affairs.
“With the new harvest buffers in place, some of our members risk losing up to 50% of their harvestable timber and have stated they’re likely to sell their woodlands to larger owners or sell the minimum parcel sizes for home sites,” she said.
State Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, who represents the North Coast, voted against the bill.
Under the agreement, small forestland owners are subject to less rigorous logging restrictions in recognition of their tendency to grow trees on a longer rotation cycle.
Small woodlands owners who choose to manage their properties under the standards required for larger landowners would be eligible for tax credits under a companion bill.
That legislation, Senate Bill 1502, recently passed the Senate and cleared the House on Thursday.