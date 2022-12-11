A legislative work group believes Oregon has more work to do to safeguard and expand access to abortion and other reproductive health services.

Oregon is the only state with no restrictions on abortion — the Legislature removed penalties four years before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized it nationwide in 1973 — and lawmakers wrote guarantees of access into state law in 2017.

