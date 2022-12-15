Prescribed burns, preplanned power outages and other possible measures to reduce wildfire risk are widely accepted by the majority of Oregonians, according to a recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

Wildfires have consumed large swaths of Oregon forestland in recent years, threatening communities and lives. Even when wildfires do not damage structures, they can leave towns and cities blanketed by smoke and high levels of air pollution. How to mitigate the threat of wildfire has been a popular talking point, especially since the devastating fires that ripped across the state on Labor Day two years ago.

