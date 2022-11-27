Oregonians share broad agreement about what kinds of social services need expanding in the state, but questions remain about who should provide those services.

Around 1,900 state residents responded to a survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonprofit statewide polling organization. The survey, gathered between Oct. 6 and Oct. 14, asked about social services needed across the state, with a particular focus on services related to homelessness. The survey’s margin of error was 2.23 percentage points.

