SALEM — Environmental advocates presented a united front with the timber industry while recently pitching new forestry regulations to Oregon lawmakers.
The state Legislature is considering whether to enshrine a compromise deal on logging rules — the Private Forest Accord — into law, expanding no-harvest buffers and making other management changes.
For the timber industry, the passage of Senate Bill 1501 would ensure decades of regulatory predictability for forestland owners and sawmills, said Diane Meyers, the vice president and assistant general counsel at the Weyerhaeuser timber company.
“The stability makes Oregon an attractive place for the forest product industry’s continued investment,” Meyers said Tuesday before the Senate Natural Resources and Wildfire Recovery Committee.
Aside from expanding logging buffers, the Private Forest Accord would strengthen rules for roads to ensure they don’t obstruct fish passage and don’t increase sediment in streams, she said.
“Frankly these conversations have been difficult on both sides,” Meyers said.
Small streams that lack no-harvest buffers would receive protections under the deal, which is significant because they affect the temperatures of larger waterways, said Bob Van Dyk, Oregon and California policy director for the Wild Salmon Center nonprofit.
The agreement calls for a habitat conservation plan for protected species in private forests within five years, which could prove challenging due to Endangered Species Act processes, he said.
“That’s a federal decision, and given federal timelines, that may be ambitious,” Van Dyk said.
The Private Forest Accord would track the removal of beavers from forestland and prioritize nonlethal approaches to resolving conflicts between the species and timber operators, said Sean Stevens, executive director of the Oregon Wild nonprofit.
The Oregon Department of Forestry’s enforcement abilities would be enhanced and civil penalties for repeat violators would be increased tenfold, from $5,000 to $50,000, he said.
“We don’t want to see those people breaking the law with impunity,” Stevens said.
Small forestland owners typically harvest a third less timber from their properties than commercial operators, which is recognized with more flexible rules in the agreement, said Jim James, the executive director of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association.
However, small landowners who meet the more rigorous standards would be rewarded with a tax credit that compensates them for the unharvested timber, James said. Those tax provisions would be enacted under a companion bill, SB 1502.
The deal is aimed at preventing small forestland owners from being pressured to convert their properties to other uses, which would be environmentally detrimental, he said.
“I hope it finds its way across the finish line,” James said of the deal.
Apart from the Private Forest Accord, lawmakers will be considering other landmark timber legislation this year: A new management regime from the Elliott State Forest.
The state forest has long been controversial because the logging revenues it generates are obligated to provide funding for schools and because it was considered for privatization.
Under Senate Bill 1546, the forest would remain in state ownership and its revenues would be decoupled from the Common School Fund after generating $121 million for it.
The vast majority of future logging would occur on tree plantations younger than 65 years and more than a third of the 90,000-acre property would be set aside in a reserve for older forests.
The forest would be dedicated to public use and research, with Oregon State University taking a key role in its management.