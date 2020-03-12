SALEM — Opponents say they’ll try to block Gov. Kate Brown’s sweeping executive order on climate change in court, but not before trying to get an alternative carbon emissions measure on the ballot.
While her supporters say the order will slow climate change, opponents say it will hurt jobs and industries by raising costs while overextending the reach of government.
The governor, a Democrat, issued the order after the Legislature adjourned for the second session in a row without passing a cap-and-trade bill to similarly reduce emissions. Republicans walked out to deny majority Democrats a quorum and obstruct a vote on the legislation.
Angelita Sanchez, a #TimberUnity spokeswoman, said the rural advocacy group has spoken to attorneys.
“We’re doing everything we can to push back,” she said, “and if need be, we’ll go to court.”
Sanchez said #TimberUnity intends to pay litigation costs with political action committee donations.
“I’m not sure if our pockets are deep enough,” she said, “but hopefully we have friends who have deep pockets.”
Before going to court, #TimberUnity hopes to take the fight to the ballot.
During the legislative session, the advocacy group proposed an alternative plan it claimed would reduce carbon emissions without hurting businesses. That proposal — advocating for vegetation along highways, localized markets, reformed recycling infrastructure and support for environmentally-friendly business upgrades — was largely swept aside by the Legislature. But the group hopes to turn their ideas into a ballot measure.
Julie Parrish, a #TimberUnity board member and former Republican legislator, said she believes the proposal will create jobs. Brown’s strategy for protecting jobs, said Parrish, “is all fluff and smoke and mirrors.”
According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office website, a first round of 1,000 qualifying signatures is needed to initiate ballot titling. The titling process could take three to six months. Then, #TimberUnity would have until July 2022, the next state election cycle, to gather 112,020 final signatures.
“If the Legislature is not going to give voters a choice, then we’re going to give voters a choice,” she said.
But supporters of Brown’s order have been working on greenhouse gas reduction initiatives of their own for the 2020 ballot since cap and trade failed to pass last summer. Those measures are generally considered more severe than Senate Bill 1530, the failed cap-and-trade bill.
