Bob Maharry sits inside his fishing boat docked at Pier 45 in San Francisco. A federal regulatory group has voted to officially close Chinook salmon fishing season along much of the West Coast.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Photo

SAN DIEGO — A federal regulatory group voted Thursday to officially close Chinook salmon fishing season along much of the West Coast after near-record low numbers of the fish returned to California’s rivers last year.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council approved the closure of the 2023 season for all commercial and most recreational Chinook fishing along the coast from Cape Falcon in Oregon to the California-Mexico border. Limited recreational salmon fishing will be allowed off southern Oregon in the fall.

