OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state's cap-and-trade program, less than two weeks old, has reportedly already raised gas and diesel prices, as oil refineries and others face fees on carbon emissions.
State Department of Ecology cap-and-trade manager Luke Martland blamed fuel producers for prematurely passing along costs and collecting a surcharge from customers.
"There is a reason that oil companies have a reputation for price gouging their customers," Martland told the state Senate Environment and Energy Committee on Wednesday.
Martland's charge has no foundation, said Jessica Spiegel, the Western States Petroleum Association's senior director for the Northwest.
"The program started Jan. 1, and the state still hasn’t resolved critical questions about costs to consumers and impacts to the state's economy," Spiegel said in a statement.
"The public deserves answers, not unhelpful and baseless accusations from the Department of Ecology," she said.
From Jan. 1 onward, refineries and manufacturers that emit more than 25,000 tons of carbon a year must bid for one allowance for every ton of carbon they emit.
The first auction will be Feb. 28. Until then, businesses won't know how much the greenhouse gases they are emitting now are costing them.
Martland claimed cap and trade hasn't cost businesses anything yet.
"Some fuel suppliers have not waited for the auctions to actually occur for the allowance prices to become clear," he said.
Instead, he said, "fuel suppliers and covered entities are imposing new surcharges and price increases on their customers," Martland said.
Lea McCullough, executive director of the Washington Independent Energy Distributors, said businesses that must buy allowances can't wait two months to react to cap and trade.
"For (Ecology) to say there's been no compliance cost, is like saying, 'We didn't think through this thing,'" said McCullough, whose members are the link between oil producers and gas stations.
"Ecology set a hard date, Jan. 1, with no forethought on how it would affect the marketplace," she said. "How can you be required to comply with the program now, but you won't know the cost until Feb. 28?"
Under cap and trade, the state will auction allowances four times a year. Each year, the number of allowances will decline, forcing manufacturers to cut emissions.
The auctions will be open to investors looking to later sell allowances as they become scarcer and presumably more valuable. Ecology projects the auctions will raise $1.7 billion for government programs over the first two years.
Critics warn that cap and trade will be an energy tax paid by consumers, including motorists. Ecology has downplayed the possibility of fuel-price spikes.
State Sen. Mark Schoelser, R-Ritzville, issued a statement asserting cap and trade already has raised gasoline prices by 33 cents a gallon and diesel by 42 cents, citing the energy distributors.
McCullough said the group's source was the Oil Price Information Service, a Dow Jones company, which projects the future cost of carbon allowances.
The company estimated in early January that Washington allowances will cost $43, nearly double the floor price set by Ecology for the first auction.
Schoesler said cap and trade and another climate law that took effect Jan. 1, the low-carbon fuel standard, will have a broad impact.
"This will hurt nearly everyone — commuters, parents taking their kids places, truckers and delivery drivers, and those working in agriculture," he said.
Martland said claims that cap and trade will significantly raise pump prices assumes that allowance prices will be high and businesses will pass through 100% of the cost to customers.
"Of course, they get to substantial increases," he said. "We can't look into the future and tell you exactly what (fuel price increases) will be six months from now or 60 years from now.
"We don't think it will be as big as other organizations are putting forth," he said.
AAA reported that Washington gas prices Wednesday averaged $3.94 a gallon, up from $3.86 on Jan. 3. Prices varied by county, from a low of $3.51 a gallon in Asotin County to a high of $4.44 a gallon in Wahkiakum County.