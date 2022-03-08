State Rep. Brad Witt has filed to run in the 2022 Democratic primary for a Salem-area district with no incumbent.
The Clatskanie Democrat has represented House District 31 since his appointment in 2005. The district includes parts of Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties.
In 2020, Witt was reelected with 50.5% of the vote over Republican Brian Stout in one of the closest House races on the ballot.
Witt announced in September that he would not seek reelection, citing redistricting after the census that added more Republicans to his district.
The surprise bid to run for the open House District 19 seat came a day before Tuesday's filing deadline. Witt listed a Salem address as his current home.
Witt was at the center of a controversy during the 2021 session when Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, filed a complaint that Witt had sent her sexually harassing text messages.
Witt said Breese-Iverson misconstrued his banter. But the Oregon House Committee on Conduct found Witt in violation of Rule 27, which bars harassment or discriminatory behavior. The House stripped Witt of three committee assignments.
Witt joins Salem city councilors Tom Andersen and Jackie Leung as candidates in the Democratic primary for House District 19. Salem insurance broker T.J. Sullivan has filed for the Republican primary.
Prior to redistricting, much of the area in and around the new district was represented by Rep. Raquel Moore-Green, R-Salem, and Rep. Brian Clem, D-Salem. Moore-Green is running for the state Senate, while Clem did not seek reelection.
The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.