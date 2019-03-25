NEHALEM — A woman was crushed by a large driftwood log after a sneaker wave hit the beach at Nehalem Bay.
KGW reported that the woman was sitting on the log Saturday when a sneaker wave hit, flipping the log on top of her. She suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Portland hospital.
Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue said the injury was a reminder that beachgoers need to not turn their backs on the ocean. Sneaker waves are large waves that can appear suddenly.
