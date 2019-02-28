Flooding in Northern California left people in more than one community trying to safely evacuate areas effectively cut off from the rest of the world. Floodwaters inundated the towns of Guerneville and Sebastopol beginning Wednesday forcing many to take to boats, canoes and paddle boards to escape rising waters. Several rescue operations were also undertaken in the area.
