April 14, 2021
FIELDS, Joyce Caroline, 87, of Vancouver, Washington, formerly of Astoria, died in Portland. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
April 13, 2021
KARGE, Kenneth, 82, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
April 12, 2021
SCOTT, Joyce Elaine, 95, of Ocean Park, Washington, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
April 10, 2021
OLNEY, Theodore, 71, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
April 8, 2021
SHELLABARGER, Joyce, 81, of Svensen, died in Svensen. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
