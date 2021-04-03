April 1, 2021

HEACOCK, Constance Joan “Connie,” 93, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

March 29, 2021

CAVAYA, Merry Lou, 78, of Seaside, died in Nehalem. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

March 23, 2021

BIRD, Bernard, 94, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

CAMPBELL, James Jr., 60, of Astoria, died in Portland. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

LARSON, John, 80, of Naselle, Washington, died in Naselle. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

March 22, 2021

SAGESER, Robert, 92, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

March, 20, 2021

McGRORTY, Steven Sr., 82, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

March 18, 2021

REYNOLDS, Matthew, 14, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

March 15, 2021

STUECKLE, Terry, 78, of Pasco, Washington, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

March 13, 2021

KUHL, Gary, 78, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

March 11, 2021

WITT, Quade, 25, of Blountville, Tennessee, died in Warrenton. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

