April 1, 2021
HEACOCK, Constance Joan “Connie,” 93, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
March 29, 2021
CAVAYA, Merry Lou, 78, of Seaside, died in Nehalem. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
March 23, 2021
BIRD, Bernard, 94, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
CAMPBELL, James Jr., 60, of Astoria, died in Portland. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
LARSON, John, 80, of Naselle, Washington, died in Naselle. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
March 22, 2021
SAGESER, Robert, 92, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
March, 20, 2021
McGRORTY, Steven Sr., 82, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
March 18, 2021
REYNOLDS, Matthew, 14, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
March 15, 2021
STUECKLE, Terry, 78, of Pasco, Washington, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
March 13, 2021
KUHL, Gary, 78, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
March 11, 2021
WITT, Quade, 25, of Blountville, Tennessee, died in Warrenton. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.