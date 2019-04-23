April 21, 2019
DICKSON, Delores Darlene, 84, of Seaside, died Seaside. Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
GREEN, Richard Earl, 85, of Svensen, died in Portland. Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
April 19, 2019
BENSON, Carol B., 98, of Portland, formerly of Gearhart, died in Portland. Neptune Cremation Service of Portland is in charge of the arrangements.
