Dec. 10, 2019
NOLAN, Maynard Roy, 86, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Caldwell’s Funeral & Cremation Arrangement Center in Seaside is in charge of the arrangements.
Nov. 16, 2019
LOGSDON, Eddie Vernon Jr., 84, of Tualatin, formerly of Astoria and Warrenton, died in Tualatin. Crown Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements. An online obituary is available at bit.ly/38z4YfM
