Feb. 15, 2021

FLOYD, David Merle, 73, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

Feb. 14, 2021

ARTHUR, Carol Diane, 77, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

Feb. 11, 2021

HASKELL, Richard, 92, of Astoria, died in Nehalem. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

THURBER, Mary, 88, of Nehalem, died in Portland. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Feb. 8, 2021

PINON, Ignacio Talancon, 49, of Hammond, died in Portland. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Feb. 6, 2021

BLAKE, Marion, 102, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

