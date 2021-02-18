Feb. 15, 2021
FLOYD, David Merle, 73, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Feb. 14, 2021
ARTHUR, Carol Diane, 77, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Feb. 11, 2021
HASKELL, Richard, 92, of Astoria, died in Nehalem. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
THURBER, Mary, 88, of Nehalem, died in Portland. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Feb. 8, 2021
PINON, Ignacio Talancon, 49, of Hammond, died in Portland. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Feb. 6, 2021
BLAKE, Marion, 102, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.