Feb. 1, 2021
GASSNER, Arlen, 92, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
RISLOW, Kenneth Homer, 77, of Astoria, died in Seaside. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Jan. 29, 2021
KOCHINSKI, Vera, 89, of Arch Cape, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Jan. 26, 2021
WIITALA, Donald, 90, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Jan. 20, 2021
EDWARDS, Cora, 92, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.