Feb. 14, 2020
HAKALA, Raymond Henery, 77, of Astoria, died in Portland. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Feb. 12, 2020
HAMLIN, Monty E., 57, of Raymond, Washington, died in Vancouver, Washington. Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Feb. 10, 2020
SWANSON, David A., 71, of Forest Grove, formerly of Astoria, died at home. There will be no service. To sign the online guest book, or to send a condolence to the family, go to tualatinvalleyfa.com
