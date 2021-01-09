Jan. 7, 2021
REED, George, 77, of Knappa, died in Knappa. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Jan. 6, 2021
HAAS, Elizabeth Marie, 90, of Astoria, died in Longview, Washington. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
FLUES, Paul Ferdinand Sr., 85, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
LANGDON, Ted, 79, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Jan. 5, 2021
PFUNTNER, Allan, 74, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Jan. 4, 2021
ROONEY, Keith, 53, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Dec. 30, 2020
JACOBSON, Scott Allen, 56, of Pendleton, formerly of Astoria, died in Pendleton. Pendleton Pioneer Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Dec. 28, 2020
BURNS, Alaina, 31, of Astoria, died in Warrenton. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Dec. 26, 2020
SHOOP, Phillip, 84, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Dec. 25, 2020
LYONS, Raphael, 86, of Seaside, died in Wheeler. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Dec. 24, 2020
ROGERS, Raymond, 80, of Clatskanie, died in Clatskanie. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Dec. 23, 2020
FARLEY, Calvin, 55, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at hughesransom.com
Dec. 22, 2020
COSNER, Perry, 81, of Gearhart, died in Gearhart. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Dec. 19, 2020
JANOWICZ, Joseph, 95, of Vancouver, Washington, died in Vancouver. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.