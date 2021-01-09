Jan. 7, 2021

REED, George, 77, of Knappa, died in Knappa. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Jan. 6, 2021

HAAS, Elizabeth Marie, 90, of Astoria, died in Longview, Washington. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

FLUES, Paul Ferdinand Sr., 85, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

LANGDON, Ted, 79, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Jan. 5, 2021

PFUNTNER, Allan, 74, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Jan. 4, 2021

ROONEY, Keith, 53, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Dec. 30, 2020

JACOBSON, Scott Allen, 56, of Pendleton, formerly of Astoria, died in Pendleton. Pendleton Pioneer Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Dec. 28, 2020

BURNS, Alaina, 31, of Astoria, died in Warrenton. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Dec. 26, 2020

SHOOP, Phillip, 84, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Dec. 25, 2020

LYONS, Raphael, 86, of Seaside, died in Wheeler. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Dec. 24, 2020

ROGERS, Raymond, 80, of Clatskanie, died in Clatskanie. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Dec. 23, 2020

FARLEY, Calvin, 55, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at hughesransom.com

Dec. 22, 2020

COSNER, Perry, 81, of Gearhart, died in Gearhart. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Dec. 19, 2020

JANOWICZ, Joseph, 95, of Vancouver, Washington, died in Vancouver. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.