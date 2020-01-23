Jan. 21, 2020
BROWN, Dennis Phillip, 75, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Jan. 17, 2020
HORTON, Lynn Alice, 79, of Astoria, died in Portland. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Dec. 16, 2019
OLSON, Brian Herbert, 49, of La Center, Washington, formerly of Astoria, died in La Center. Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services in Vancouver, Washington, was in charge of the arrangements.
