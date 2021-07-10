July 8, 2021
SHEKER, Carrie Marie, 50, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
DONOVAN, Nancy Joan, 82, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
July 6, 2021
LAKE, Ronald Glen, 68, of Astoria, died in Portland. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
THORNTON, William White, 70, of Portland, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
June 29, 2021
GARDNER, Ryan, 29, of Seaside, died in Portland. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
June 28, 2021
SAMUEL, Connie, 73, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
June 27, 2021
WALKER, Mary Jean, 75, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
June 26, 2021
HALE, Loretta, 74, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
