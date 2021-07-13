July 12, 2021
HANSEN, Elizabeth Jane “Bettie,” 99, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
July 10, 2021
KOSKELA, Lempi Katri, 96, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
July 9, 2021
DANIELS, John, 82, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
WHISLER, Samuel Thomas, 26, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
June 24, 2021
GROGAN, Merry, 67, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
SHIPLEY, Henry, 67, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
