July 14, 2021
SWEENEY, Christy Kathrina Walker, 67, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
July 13, 2021
RINER, Louann L., 86, of Longview, Washington, formerly of Astoria, died in Longview. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements. She was the daughter of Raymond and Marion Luce, the prior owners of the funeral home.
July 9, 2021
NIEMI, Gary Harold, 78, of Westport, died in Westport. Groulx Family Mortuary in Rainier is in charge of the arrangements.
