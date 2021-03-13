March 9, 2021
KNAPP, Carolyn Jean, 79, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
SHERLOCK, Rebecca, 78, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
March 6, 2021
NYBERG, Hazel, 66, of Astoria, died in Warrenton. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
March 3, 2021
COLBERT, Carolyn, 81, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Feb. 28, 2021
LAWRENCE, Donald, 69, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Feb. 26, 2021
ENEVOLDSEN, Jane, 97, of Nehalem, died in Nehalem. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.