March 17, 2021

DELPHIA, Richard Lucian, 91, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

MALINEN, Cheryl Jean, 77, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

RUND, Sandra Jean, 77, of Astoria, died in Portland. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

March 16, 2021

McNEILL, Donald Thomas, 69, of Seaside, died in Portland. Caldwell’s Funeral & Cremation Arrangement Center of Seaside is in charge of the arrangements.

