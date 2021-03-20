March 17, 2021
DELPHIA, Richard Lucian, 91, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
MALINEN, Cheryl Jean, 77, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
RUND, Sandra Jean, 77, of Astoria, died in Portland. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
March 16, 2021
McNEILL, Donald Thomas, 69, of Seaside, died in Portland. Caldwell’s Funeral & Cremation Arrangement Center of Seaside is in charge of the arrangements.