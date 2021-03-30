March 28, 2021

BROWNE, Sharon Louise, 73, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

March 27, 2021

FORST, James Edward, 65, of Astoria, died in Warrenton. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

March 26, 2021

CARROLL, Patrick J., 87, of Warrenton, died in Astoria. Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

March 24, 2021

ANDERSON, Carl Ernest, 76, of Gearhart, died in Gearhart. Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

