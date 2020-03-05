March 2, 2020
BACKSTROM, Kelda Ann, 74, of Astoria, died in Tigard. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
PAXTON, David John, 45, of Gearhart, died in Portland. Caldwell’s Funeral & Cremation Arrangement Center of Seaside is in charge of the arrangements.
WRIGHT, Vicki Sue, 60, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Caldwell’s Funeral & Cremation Arrangement Center in Seaside is in charge of the arrangements.
Feb. 29, 2020
HART, William, 63, of Seaside, died in Albany. Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Feb. 28, 2020
ANDERSON KIROL, Barbara, 58, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
KNUTSON, Ralph, 64, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
MELTON, Middi Belle, 57, of Astoria, died Portland. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
