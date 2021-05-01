April 29, 2021
RICKMAN, Terri, 69, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Caldwell’s Funeral & Cremation Arrangement Center of Seaside is in charge of the arrangements.
April 27, 2021
HANCOCK, Dorsy Jayne, 91, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Caldwell’s Funeral & Cremation Arrangement Center of Seaside is in charge of the arrangements.
April 26, 2021
PALTER, Noel, 88, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in chrage of the arrangements.
THURMAN, Richard, 70, of Warrenton, died in Warrenton. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in chrage of the arrangements.
April 22, 2021
COLLADAY, Ellen “Shea,” 54, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in chrage of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.