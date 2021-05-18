May 17, 2021
LINDSLEY, Eileen, 74, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
May 16, 2021
DIAMOND, Louis Elliott III, 67, of Gearhart, died in Gearhart. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
May 12, 2021
WAGNER, Kathleen, 76, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
