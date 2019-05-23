May 21, 2019
WALKER, Linda Sue, 66, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
May 20, 2019
IRBY, Marie, 98, of Portland, formerly of Astoria, died in Portland. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
May 19, 2019
JOHNSON, Kenneth Ray Sr., 75, of Corona, California, and Elsie, died in Corona.
May 18, 2019
BENSON, Sue Ann, 69, of Gearhart, died in Gearhart. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
May 17, 2019
LINDSTEDT, John, 62, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
