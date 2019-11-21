Nov. 18, 2019
BITZ, Joel Patrick, 55, of Svensen, died in Svensen. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
POHL, James Albert, 67, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Nov. 17, 2019
LAGERQUIST, Scott Roger, 70, of Astoria, died in Portland. Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
MANNING, Billy Joe, 71, of Ocean Park, Washington, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Nov. 15, 2019
JOHNSON, Jean Elizabeth, 84, of Cannon Beach, died in Cannon Beach. Caldwell’s Funeral & Cremation Arrangement Center in Seaside is in charge of the arrangements.
Nov. 7, 2019
NELSON, Derrell Morris, 84, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
