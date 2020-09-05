Sept. 3, 2020
TELEN, Shirley Elaine, 79, of Astoria, died in Warrenton. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Sept. 2, 2020
MORRIS, Gregory Alan, 55, of Birkenfeld, died in Jewell. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Sept. 1, 2020
RAMDWAR, Clyde, 89, of Wheeler, died in Wheeler. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Aug. 30, 2020
HEINER, Dan, 65, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Aug. 28, 2020
MOON, Gary, 78, of Cannon Beach, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Aug. 27, 2020
GLADWIN, Robert, 93, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. A private family service is being held at Ocean View Cemetery.
HENSALA, Kenneth, 69, of Seaside, died in Seaside. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Aug. 25, 2020
NELSON, Terry, 69, of Astoria, died in Astoria. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Public ceremony information will be posted at hughesransom.com
