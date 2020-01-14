Saturday, Jan. 18
GILMORE, Emma Jean “Jeanie” — Memorial at 2 p.m., Seaside Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2667 U.S. Highway 101 in Seaside.
WOLFGRAM, Gordon L. “Gordy” — Memorial at 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., followed by a military honors ceremony and reception at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, 33445 Sunset Beach Road in Warrenton.
