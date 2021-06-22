Saturday, June 26
VERNOR, Leila Mae (Hickerson) — Memorial at 11 a.m., Seaside United Methodist Church, 241 N. Holladay Drive. Service also available via Zoom; email seasideunitedmethodist@gmail.com before noon Friday for the link. A gathering takes place after the service at 725 Second Ave. in Seaside.
