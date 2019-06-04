Wednesday, June 5
Thursday, June 6
RAMON GUZMAN, Magdalena Blandina — Funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1465 Grand Ave. Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary, 576 12th St. Ramon Guzman, 63, of Seaview, Washington, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Portland. Burial will be held in Veracruz, Mexico.
