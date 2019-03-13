Saturday, March 16
OJA, Georgia Faye (Israel) — Graveside service and interment at 11 a.m., Knappa Prairie Cemetery, 92892 Knappa Dock Road, immediately followed by a remembrance celebration at the Brownsmead Grange, 42280 Fish Lane. All are invited to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.