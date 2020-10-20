Saturday, Oct. 24
ANDRIESIAN, Lorraine Adelle — Memorial at 11 a.m., Warrenton First Baptist Church, 30 N.E. First St. in Warrenton, followed by a social hour and potluck, then a graveside service at Ocean View Cemetery, 575 S.W. 18th St. in Warrenton. Flowers can be delivered to the Warrenton First Baptist Church.
DEAL, Charles (Chuck) Warren — Burial at 2 p.m., Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 Oregon Highway 202.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.