BAIRD, James “Cameron” — Visitation from noon to 1:15 p.m., funeral service at 1:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 350 Niagara Ave. Burial follows at Lewis and Clark Cemetery, 90701 Lewis and Clark Road. Baird, 40, of Astoria, died in Astoria on April 15. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.

