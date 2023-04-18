Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
BAIRD, James “Cameron” — Visitation from noon to 1:15 p.m., funeral service at 1:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 350 Niagara Ave. Burial follows at Lewis and Clark Cemetery, 90701 Lewis and Clark Road. Baird, 40, of Astoria, died in Astoria on April 15. Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
Friday, April 21
BERNARD, Cherie Ann — Memorial from 1 to 4 p.m., Stockpot Restaurant, 8200 S.W. Scholls Ferry Road in Beaverton.
Saturday, April 22
SMITH, Owaissa R. — Graveside service at 1 p.m., Evergreen Cemetery, 33395 Beerman Creek Road in Seaside.
TYGART, Stephen Craig — Memorial service and luncheon at 11 a.m., Los Potrillos Mexican Restaurant, 10722 N.W. Lakeshore Ave. in Vancouver, Washington.
