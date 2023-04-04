Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
LEINO, Glenna Lucille — Visitation from 1 to 4 p.m., Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave.
Saturday, April 8
LEINO, Glenna Lucille — Graveside service from 11 a.m. to noon, Ocean View Cemetery, 575 S.W. 18th Ave. in Warrenton, followed by a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Olney Grange, 89342 Highway 202.
WALDIER, Vickie Lee (Ryder) — Burial at 1 p.m., Ilwaco Cemetery, 1640 U.S. Highway 101 in Ilwaco, Washington, followed by a reception at Pacific Bible Church, 501 U.S. Highway 101, also in Ilwaco.
